Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Celebrity panel is right
|STARBOARD
|Vitamin can’t manage to perform
|ENACT
|Befuddle by taking top off oar
|ADDLE
|Woman from Esher
|SHE
|Thanks for grand game
|TAG
|Ash covering street
|TREE
|Dance jacket
|BOLERO
|Growl at tangle
|SNARL
|Traces out sugar
|CASTER
|In and around a former empire
|INCA
|Favourite gerbil, say
|PET
|Lose argument about the Med, for example
|SEA
|Isolated a section
|APART
|Whisper to a team
|ASIDE
|Gained feet in bed, somehow
|BENEFITED
|The first to relax and ridicule
|TEASE
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Speaker finds gold by a hill
|ORATOR
|Dirge about bank
|RIDGE
|Poetic tat scribbled on slip
|PETTICOAT
|Given a medal, having wallpapered
|DECORATED
|Man leaves one city for another
|CHESTER
|Dawdles with key friends
|DALLIES
|Exclude from pub
|BAR
|Irritate at plant
|NETTLE
|Small step into void
|SPACE
|A vine turned green
|NAIVE
|Possibly airs dress
|SARI