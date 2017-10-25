Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Celebrity panel is right STARBOARD
Vitamin can’t manage to perform ENACT
Befuddle by taking top off oar ADDLE
Woman from Esher SHE
Thanks for grand game TAG
Ash covering street TREE
Dance jacket BOLERO
Growl at tangle SNARL
Traces out sugar CASTER
In and around a former empire INCA
Favourite gerbil, say PET
Lose argument about the Med, for example SEA
Isolated a section APART
Whisper to a team ASIDE
Gained feet in bed, somehow BENEFITED
The first to relax and ridicule TEASE
Tear off at speed RATE
Speaker finds gold by a hill ORATOR
Dirge about bank RIDGE
Poetic tat scribbled on slip PETTICOAT
Given a medal, having wallpapered DECORATED
Man leaves one city for another CHESTER
Dawdles with key friends DALLIES
Exclude from pub BAR
Irritate at plant NETTLE
Small step into void SPACE
A vine turned green NAIVE
Possibly airs dress SARI