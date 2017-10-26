Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tries enough in ship
|SAMPLES
|A lesson is corrupt
|AMORAL
|Reinforce broken lobster
|BOLSTER
|Rite used flag
|TIRE
|Information on European bit inherited
|GENE
|Brief order for textile
|FIBRE
|Hire in Brentwood
|RENT
|Lame sort of dinner, say
|MEAL
|Total state
|UTTER
|Air of invention
|VENT
|Religious education is included in climb
|RISE
|Live wearing costume
|INHABIT
|Supporter of socks?
|GARTER
|Lisa apt to confuse sort of awareness
|SPATIAL
|A great deal of service
|MASS
|Pleased with what’s inside
|CONTENT
|Bears used as weapon
|SABRE
|Beer made with old plant
|ALOE
|Same tips about games
|PASTIMES
|Almost regretting the Spanish salad plant
|SORREL
|Work together to bury performance
|INTERACT
|Obtain from huge tin
|GET
|Chap developed hate below
|BENEATH
|Traitor within fraternity
|RAT
|Buries arrangement of gems
|RUBIES
|Woman takes it to be very important
|VITAL
|Brigade’s capital
|RIGA
|Different from document
|FORM