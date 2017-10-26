Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Tries enough in ship SAMPLES
A lesson is corrupt AMORAL
Reinforce broken lobster BOLSTER
Rite used flag TIRE
Information on European bit inherited GENE
Brief order for textile FIBRE
Hire in Brentwood RENT
Lame sort of dinner, say MEAL
Total state UTTER
Air of invention VENT
Religious education is included in climb RISE
Live wearing costume INHABIT
Supporter of socks? GARTER
Lisa apt to confuse sort of awareness SPATIAL
A great deal of service MASS
Pleased with what’s inside CONTENT
Bears used as weapon SABRE
Beer made with old plant ALOE
Same tips about games PASTIMES
Almost regretting the Spanish salad plant SORREL
Work together to bury performance INTERACT
Obtain from huge tin GET
Chap developed hate below BENEATH
Traitor within fraternity RAT
Buries arrangement of gems RUBIES
Woman takes it to be very important VITAL
Brigade’s capital RIGA
Different from document FORM