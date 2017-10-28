Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Informant at the bank
|TELLER
|Ask hoarsely for tool
|RASP
|Poet describing void
|OVID
|Noble time
|AUGUST
|Manage firm exercise
|COPE
|Finished six deliveries
|OVER
|Race round some land
|ACRE
|Rendition’s conclusion
|END
|Couple also heard
|TWO
|Damn vermin
|RATS
|Hot place in Coventry
|OVEN
|Dire sort of journey
|RIDE
|Wish to reside differently
|DESIRE
|Tardy translating tale
|LATE
|Owing to student conflict
|DUEL
|Pay to get comfortable
|SETTLE
|Walk like a vagrant
|TRAMP
|Glue to fix toboggan
|LUGE
|Reversible blade?
|ROTOR
|Eric prepared some food
|RICE
|Loved to bother socialist
|ADORED
|Beg for new pedal
|PLEAD
|Invested with underwear
|VEST
|Heal dog with energy
|CURE
|Improvise some pasta
|NOODLE
|Tried working, exhausted
|TIRED
|Danes out of range
|ANDES
|Article with yours truly as subject
|THEME
|Revealing about beef
|VEAL
|Tim’s lost in obscurity
|MIST