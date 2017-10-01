Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Enthuse to new bird
|RAVEN
|Informant on lawn
|GRASS
|Traitor within fraternity
|RAT
|Harm barrier with silver emulsion, initially
|DAMAGE
|Equal with one couple
|PAIR
|Rendition’s conclusion
|END
|Mare in a strange land
|ARMENIA
|Admire spectre, in a way
|RESPECT
|Father left friend
|PAL
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Make an effort on tune
|STRAIN
|Get oysters with trifle
|TOY
|A pie’s changed colour
|SEPIA
|Indifferent to pressure in new diet
|TEPID
|Socialist finds fish diverting items
|REDHERRINGS
|Time of underachievement
|ERA
|Go on at horse
|NAG
|A profit once more
|AGAIN
|Emerald isn’t terribly aerodynamic
|STREAMLINED
|Rush at unusual rate
|TEAR
|Mother and daughter are crazy
|MAD
|Faced with expert
|ACE
|Encountered the police in London
|MET
|Second instrument is out of tune
|SHARP
|Throw cats out
|CAST
|Appearing to have food
|PEA
|Baby’s drink
|TOT
|Very excited about whiskey
|RYE