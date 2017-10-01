Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Enthuse to new bird RAVEN
Informant on lawn GRASS
Traitor within fraternity RAT
Harm barrier with silver emulsion, initially DAMAGE
Equal with one couple PAIR
Rendition’s conclusion END
Mare in a strange land ARMENIA
Admire spectre, in a way RESPECT
Father left friend PAL
Not far from one argument NEAR
Make an effort on tune STRAIN
Get oysters with trifle TOY
A pie’s changed colour SEPIA
Indifferent to pressure in new diet TEPID
Socialist finds fish diverting items REDHERRINGS
Time of underachievement ERA
Go on at horse NAG
A profit once more AGAIN
Emerald isn’t terribly aerodynamic STREAMLINED
Rush at unusual rate TEAR
Mother and daughter are crazy MAD
Faced with expert ACE
Encountered the police in London MET
Second instrument is out of tune SHARP
Throw cats out CAST
Appearing to have food PEA
Baby’s drink TOT
Very excited about whiskey RYE