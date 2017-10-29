Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 30th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Silent thanks for tic returning TACIT
Angry sign CROSS
Shelter from sleet LEE
Criminal lout upset a wife OUTLAW
Terribly neat feature of Sicily ETNA
A crawler, when quiet ASP
Team’s weapon supply ARSENAL
Toy hens turn out to be best policy HONESTY
British artist in underwear BRA
Inclination to design pram RAMP
Emphasis on dialect ACCENT
Second person to sound like a sheep YOU
Ye old form of singing YODEL
At no time was nerve lost NEVER
Novelist had ham story rewritten THOMASHARDY
Sick of villagers ILL
Drink of character, say TEA
Loud note played outside many times OFTEN
Tiny amount of trifle SMALLMATTER
We’re off to get a jug EWER
Stopped around summit TOP
Animal in glasses ASS
Notice mole SPY
Hardly crazy wanderer NOMAD
Try a new dish TRAY
Last word from the cricket? BYE
Swindle prisoner CON
Copper gets point of signal CUE