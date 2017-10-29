Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Silent thanks for tic returning
|TACIT
|Angry sign
|CROSS
|Shelter from sleet
|LEE
|Criminal lout upset a wife
|OUTLAW
|Terribly neat feature of Sicily
|ETNA
|A crawler, when quiet
|ASP
|Team’s weapon supply
|ARSENAL
|Toy hens turn out to be best policy
|HONESTY
|British artist in underwear
|BRA
|Inclination to design pram
|RAMP
|Emphasis on dialect
|ACCENT
|Second person to sound like a sheep
|YOU
|Ye old form of singing
|YODEL
|At no time was nerve lost
|NEVER
|Novelist had ham story rewritten
|THOMASHARDY
|Sick of villagers
|ILL
|Drink of character, say
|TEA
|Loud note played outside many times
|OFTEN
|Tiny amount of trifle
|SMALLMATTER
|We’re off to get a jug
|EWER
|Stopped around summit
|TOP
|Animal in glasses
|ASS
|Notice mole
|SPY
|Hardly crazy wanderer
|NOMAD
|Try a new dish
|TRAY
|Last word from the cricket?
|BYE
|Swindle prisoner
|CON
|Copper gets point of signal
|CUE