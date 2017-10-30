Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Tatty broken dagger RAGGED
Chap gets record assistance HELP
Arid sort of attack RAID
Swap some coins CHANGE
Drifting around chasm RIFT
Help make a wager ABET
Item moving in the fourth dimension TIME
Low-flying bird OWL
Law-breaking implement AWL
Flutes surrounding another instrument LUTE
Phase pets out STEP
Rubbish on a list ROTA
Make an effort on tune STRAIN
Bird in another nest ERNE
Rush to get missile DART
Strange dearth of sewing material THREAD
Reappear concerning dog RECUR
Hold artist in Britain GRAB
Imagine being armed, possibly DREAM
Rent is increased, we hear HIRE
Chief rioted unexpectedly EDITOR
Plate shaped like flower part PETAL
Top bets are lost BEST
Lied about being lazy IDLE
Overcoat is new result ULSTER
Smelly and sharp, right inside ACRID
At university, group is disturbed UPSET
Denim turn-ups are explosive! MINED
Started with a quiche TART
Ticket price sounds reasonable FARE