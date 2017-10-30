Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tatty broken dagger
|RAGGED
|Chap gets record assistance
|HELP
|Arid sort of attack
|RAID
|Swap some coins
|CHANGE
|Drifting around chasm
|RIFT
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Item moving in the fourth dimension
|TIME
|Low-flying bird
|OWL
|Law-breaking implement
|AWL
|Flutes surrounding another instrument
|LUTE
|Phase pets out
|STEP
|Rubbish on a list
|ROTA
|Make an effort on tune
|STRAIN
|Bird in another nest
|ERNE
|Rush to get missile
|DART
|Strange dearth of sewing material
|THREAD
|Reappear concerning dog
|RECUR
|Hold artist in Britain
|GRAB
|Imagine being armed, possibly
|DREAM
|Rent is increased, we hear
|HIRE
|Chief rioted unexpectedly
|EDITOR
|Plate shaped like flower part
|PETAL
|Top bets are lost
|BEST
|Lied about being lazy
|IDLE
|Overcoat is new result
|ULSTER
|Smelly and sharp, right inside
|ACRID
|At university, group is disturbed
|UPSET
|Denim turn-ups are explosive!
|MINED
|Started with a quiche
|TART
|Ticket price sounds reasonable
|FARE