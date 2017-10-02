Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 3rd 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Plates changed colour PASTEL
Help make a wager ABET
Old application for river OUSE
Believe knocker didn’t start broken RECKON
Reportedly nailed with sensitivity TACT
Give out wrong time EMIT
Flames are terribly rife FIRE
Fewer around animal EWE
Bemused with creature EMU
Disrupting loud pastime LUDO
Phase pets out STEP
Chew small amount, with energy BITE
Wild capers generate tricky situation SCRAPE
Left expert some material LACE
Queen back to get eastern king to hum REEK
Warning the rat off THREAT
City for cavorting pairs PARIS
Fire in container SACK
Somehow enrol hermit LONER
It’s a new drink ASTI
Lost bun initially consumed BEATEN
Let it alter heading TITLE
Fix soldiers, on the day MEND
Lied about being lazy IDLE
Noise is unfortunate result RUSTLE
It’s hot at the end of three months EMBER
Informed group is disturbed UPSET
Teach how to swindle CHEAT
Take out some wood TEAK
Foundation is corrupt BASE