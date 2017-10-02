Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Plates changed colour
|PASTEL
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Old application for river
|OUSE
|Believe knocker didn’t start broken
|RECKON
|Reportedly nailed with sensitivity
|TACT
|Give out wrong time
|EMIT
|Flames are terribly rife
|FIRE
|Fewer around animal
|EWE
|Bemused with creature
|EMU
|Disrupting loud pastime
|LUDO
|Phase pets out
|STEP
|Chew small amount, with energy
|BITE
|Wild capers generate tricky situation
|SCRAPE
|Left expert some material
|LACE
|Queen back to get eastern king to hum
|REEK
|Warning the rat off
|THREAT
|City for cavorting pairs
|PARIS
|Fire in container
|SACK
|Somehow enrol hermit
|LONER
|It’s a new drink
|ASTI
|Lost bun initially consumed
|BEATEN
|Let it alter heading
|TITLE
|Fix soldiers, on the day
|MEND
|Lied about being lazy
|IDLE
|Noise is unfortunate result
|RUSTLE
|It’s hot at the end of three months
|EMBER
|Informed group is disturbed
|UPSET
|Teach how to swindle
|CHEAT
|Take out some wood
|TEAK
|Foundation is corrupt
|BASE