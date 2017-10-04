Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Indifferent to a quiet sporty student being left out
|APATHETIC
|Father also took in bear
|PANDA
|Instruct confused cheat
|TEACH
|Point to the Spanish swimmer
|EEL
|Wanting to include tiny creature
|ANT
|Stream of brilliance
|RILL
|Declare at cricket match
|ATTEST
|Pickup truck by turret
|TOWER
|Walk like small ogre
|STROLL
|Border of hedges
|EDGE
|Help from maiden
|AID
|Distant RAF manoeuvre
|FAR
|Whisper to a team
|ASIDE
|Compensate by sending a note
|ATONE
|Cute siren went off for very long time
|CENTURIES
|Window left on board
|PANEL
|Late ordering the duck
|TEAL
|Set tea out in the grounds
|ESTATE
|Furious buccaneer loses head
|IRATE
|Tramp’s son developed into cricketer
|SPORTSMAN
|Talked of church treated badly
|CHATTERED
|Muscle moving odd tile
|DELTOID
|Beg in French for handle
|ENTREAT
|Law-breaking implement
|AWL
|First-born gets sled to play with
|OLDEST
|Lift gets more money
|RAISE
|Go on about remote-controlled aircraft
|DRONE
|Reasonable entertainment
|FAIR