Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Tim’s one order, to add water
|MOISTEN
|Excavate channel backwards, being pompous
|TURGID
|Pen new melody for deity
|NEPTUNE
|Work into soup recipe
|OPUS
|Copies of tapestry
|APES
|A flat turned out to be deadly
|FATAL
|Be anxious about line found on neck
|FRET
|Recording a pet playing
|TAPE
|Engineers manage to get programme repeated
|RERUN
|The others relax
|REST
|Friends shoot at school
|BUDS
|Makes boxes to contain energy
|CREATES
|Stands and delays
|STALLS
|Groups set step out
|SEPTETS
|Most arguments are about celebrity
|STAR
|Time to use poorer soldier
|TROOPER
|Without a mathematical sign
|MINUS
|Does translate some poetry
|ODES
|Aides tut about being found
|SITUATED
|Irritate with a hypodermic
|NEEDLE
|Nut leapt about, sulking
|PETULANT
|Is more than one?
|ARE
|Sat, less worried about decorations
|TASSELS
|Captain has fitting
|APT
|Scuffle about a scarf
|FRACAS
|Corrodes truss badly
|RUSTS
|Top bets are lost
|BEST
|Stop sending letters
|POST