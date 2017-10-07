Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 8th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
A lot of money for parcel PACKET
Weapon came out MACE
Woman from Fair Isle IRIS
Fastening in series STRING
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Language in another sentence ERSE
Dog really captured monster OGRE
See nothing in Manila NIL
It’s a new way to relax SIT
Colourless sort of leap PALE
Honest old writer OPEN
Game in pool, possibly POLO
Refusal to work in lead DENIAL
Lies about some land ISLE
Regretted, say, being coarse RUDE
Relative to resist change SISTER
Glue to fix a step PASTE
Worry about race CARE
Row about German animal TIGER
Lack young woman MISS
Rise of a perfume ASCENT
Force loner to sign up ENROL
Authentic sort of earl REAL
Page, torn, will hang open GAPE
Dolt is terribly unemotional STOLID
Great purse, ruined SUPER
Danes out of range ANDES
Sovereign for stationery item RULER
Supposed to have to stand for photo POSE
Tim’s lost in obscurity MIST