Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 8th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|A lot of money for parcel
|PACKET
|Weapon came out
|MACE
|Woman from Fair Isle
|IRIS
|Fastening in series
|STRING
|Mark’s out of mascara
|SCAR
|Language in another sentence
|ERSE
|Dog really captured monster
|OGRE
|See nothing in Manila
|NIL
|It’s a new way to relax
|SIT
|Colourless sort of leap
|PALE
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Game in pool, possibly
|POLO
|Refusal to work in lead
|DENIAL
|Lies about some land
|ISLE
|Regretted, say, being coarse
|RUDE
|Relative to resist change
|SISTER
|Glue to fix a step
|PASTE
|Worry about race
|CARE
|Row about German animal
|TIGER
|Lack young woman
|MISS
|Rise of a perfume
|ASCENT
|Force loner to sign up
|ENROL
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Page, torn, will hang open
|GAPE
|Dolt is terribly unemotional
|STOLID
|Great purse, ruined
|SUPER
|Danes out of range
|ANDES
|Sovereign for stationery item
|RULER
|Supposed to have to stand for photo
|POSE
|Tim’s lost in obscurity
|MIST