Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Consumed by school, say
|EATEN
|Position of a flower
|LOTUS
|Large British soldier gets turned
|BIG
|Bet storm involves doctor
|GAMBLE
|Wager with a foreign character
|BETA
|Struggled with mat
|RUG
|Step on the French pedal
|TREADLE
|Take me back to pub and leave ban
|EMBARGO
|Limit headwear
|CAP
|Useless to be conceited
|VAIN
|Small role on a Greek place
|SPARTA
|Draw a digit, say
|TOW
|Mention freer arrangement
|REFER
|Reticent about trees
|TERSE
|Keen person to agree to train animal
|EAGERBEAVER
|Draw back from English bishops
|EBB
|See nothing in senility
|NIL
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Wave weapon at literary great
|SHAKESPEARE
|Rage about equipment
|GEAR
|Gullible person gets some coffee
|MUG
|Started with sailor
|TAR
|The golfer’s conceit
|EGO
|Short instructions
|BRIEF
|Tugs moved by wind
|GUST
|Scared to include transport
|CAR
|Spotted Kitty inside
|POT
|Wonder inside drawer
|AWE