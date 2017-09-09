Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Time to jump
|SPRING
|Wears furs and waves
|SURF
|Melanie has style
|ELAN
|Alternatively gone off in a state
|OREGON
|Drifting around division
|RIFT
|Part of community
|UNIT
|Save broken urn
|VASE
|Point to the Spanish swimmer
|EEL
|Last word from the cricket
|BYE
|Section within department
|PART
|Throw cats out
|CAST
|Search for an image
|LOOK
|Story of foot?
|LEGEND
|Avid sort of performer
|DIVA
|Question wife on chicken
|WHEN
|Pay to get comfortable
|SETTLE
|Second wine, for fun
|SPORT
|Dance film
|REEL
|Clever person lost one type
|GENUS
|Possibly airs dress
|SARI
|Joined the team
|UNITED
|A flat turned out to be deadly
|FATAL
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Pass out, seeing snakes
|ASPS
|Find solution to fish in river
|DECODE
|Feel depressed underneath
|BELOW
|Endlessly pester about emblem
|BADGE
|Like a family
|AKIN
|Incentive to have money
|CENT