Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|‘Serpent and Swan’ by artist
|COBRA
|Church painting is map
|CHART
|Cool diversion gets stale
|OLD
|Incompetent sailor between French articles
|UNABLE
|Flames are terribly rife
|FIRE
|Sort of milkman
|ILK
|Left net out as a sign
|PORTENT
|Always allow out a youngster
|LEVERET
|Ready for collection
|SET
|Complain audibly at beverage
|WINE
|Rile about getting cricket team panacea
|ELIXIR
|Neither out of ignorance
|NOR
|Old Italian destroyed manor
|ROMAN
|Mock seat layout, to a point
|TEASE
|Food seen on boxer’s ear
|CAULIFLOWER
|Steal, admitting zero blame
|ROB
|Everything in gallery
|ALL
|Animated a veil badly
|ALIVE
|A number score there, perhaps
|TWENTYTHREE
|Show mode off
|DEMO
|Demand when king
|ASK
|Same level within department
|PAR
|Rodent inside crate
|RAT
|Give no mention about poison
|VENOM
|Need to rearrange garden
|EDEN
|School gets a ten for instrument
|SAX
|A great deal of flotsam
|LOT
|Fireman’s fury
|IRE