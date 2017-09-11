Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Count as substance MATTER
Cease sending post STOP
Leader in the mirror EMIR
Cadge from a cleaner SPONGE
New mode of building DOME
Sketched prince without article DREW
Got up sore and confused ROSE
Rendition’s conclusion END
Fasten it back with energy TIE
Everything unknown to friend ALLY
Love to upset animal VOLE
Like a family AKIN
Stop and apprehend ARREST
Pulls slug around LUGS
Few escape with livestock EWES
Festival involving a steer EASTER
Artisan’s mother and child MASON
Utensil wasted loot TOOL
Rushes about in tweeds, half-cut REEDS
Team dies away SIDE
Implement right inside cloth TROWEL
Beg for new pedal PLEAD
Authentic sort of earl REAL
Old friend gets stone OPAL
Point to liver, come up and criticise REVILE
Business rated incorrectly TRADE
Pleased with contract LEASE
Afterwards alter shape LATER
The burden we bear ONUS
Wager has a pulse BEAT