Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 14th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Playground etiquette for calculator?
|SLIDERULE
|Clean off spear
|LANCE
|Rogue is small and effeminate
|SCAMP
|Leave time that’s procured
|GOT
|Cat to get married
|TOM
|Regarded as part of the play, say
|SEEN
|Dean confused about Virginia being a state
|NEVADA
|European food
|SWEDE
|Have recourse to tidy again?
|RESORT
|Turn to snack
|ROLL
|Talented with drink
|ALE
|Hat found in safe zone
|FEZ
|Loud note played outside many times
|OFTEN
|Decorate new road layout first
|ADORN
|Presenters who fix moorings?
|ANCHORMEN
|The French get gun out in sudden move
|LUNGE
|Small group owing to time
|DUET
|Relaxed in boiling desert
|RESTED
|Animal all over mother
|LLAMA
|Excellent moor offered up as space to learn
|CLASSROOM
|A quiet friend finds fish horrific
|APPALLING
|Desk for last lone criminal
|CONSOLE
|Insured lid and keys
|COVERED
|Catch in one trap
|NET
|Servant girl has right implement
|WRENCH
|Unfortunate stain on cloth
|SATIN
|Gas round region
|OZONE
|Reasonable entertainment
|FAIR