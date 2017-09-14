Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 15th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Startled to find school pawned SHOCKED
Register for large drink TREBLE
Tidy health worker ORDERLY
Walk to cut energy LOPE
Mature pier design RIPE
Pleasant to put husband in recess NICHE
Sure to use stratagem RUSE
Inclusive school cracked code COED
Guard lost head at way in ENTRY
Smile at supporter BEAM
Don’t eat quickly FAST
Rattle about with time for canape? TARTLET
Sonnet delivered great deal TONNES
Party by Roman upset bouncer DOORMAN
Most employees have to stop STEM
Sensible person set lair out REALIST
Poles’ strange inclination SLOPE
Present during the recording HERE
Credit European with bad habits and cracks CREVICES
Time to put keys under couch DAYBED
Mechanic sees speaker take exercise OPERATOR
Prunes have to manage RUN
I can’t go off outer layer COATING
Edge of the material HEM
Socialist has hospital department leased RENTED
Stick to prohibition outside BATON
Fate affected Greek export FETA
Tim’s lost in obscurity MIST