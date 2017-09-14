Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Startled to find school pawned
|SHOCKED
|Register for large drink
|TREBLE
|Tidy health worker
|ORDERLY
|Walk to cut energy
|LOPE
|Mature pier design
|RIPE
|Pleasant to put husband in recess
|NICHE
|Sure to use stratagem
|RUSE
|Inclusive school cracked code
|COED
|Guard lost head at way in
|ENTRY
|Smile at supporter
|BEAM
|Don’t eat quickly
|FAST
|Rattle about with time for canape?
|TARTLET
|Sonnet delivered great deal
|TONNES
|Party by Roman upset bouncer
|DOORMAN
|Most employees have to stop
|STEM
|Sensible person set lair out
|REALIST
|Poles’ strange inclination
|SLOPE
|Present during the recording
|HERE
|Credit European with bad habits and cracks
|CREVICES
|Time to put keys under couch
|DAYBED
|Mechanic sees speaker take exercise
|OPERATOR
|Prunes have to manage
|RUN
|I can’t go off outer layer
|COATING
|Edge of the material
|HEM
|Socialist has hospital department leased
|RENTED
|Stick to prohibition outside
|BATON
|Fate affected Greek export
|FETA
|Tim’s lost in obscurity
|MIST