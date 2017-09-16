Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Strange dearth of fibre
|THREAD
|Change gear in fury
|RAGE
|Shout for right paddle
|ROAR
|Chap has time to run
|MANAGE
|Rugby player correct to deny hesitation
|PROP
|Against throwing a tin
|ANTI
|Poet loses right to residence
|HOME
|Beastly medic?
|VET
|Lashed around tree
|ASH
|Appealing to reduce energy
|CUTE
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Colourless-sounding container
|PAIL
|Cleric finds uranium in box
|CURATE
|Cancellation includes room
|CELL
|Part of Far East
|AREA
|Old, saucy specialist
|EXPERT
|Time for some music
|TEMPO
|Call for some jewellery
|RING
|Imagine being armed, perhaps
|DREAM
|Attentive to wrong part
|RAPT
|Reach a river, somehow
|ARRIVE
|Former Irishman, now resident abroad
|EXPAT
|Unfortunately sent home
|NEST
|Formerly in concert
|ONCE
|Excellent selection
|CHOICE
|Foreign character has a record laugh
|ALPHA
|Clue solved about new relative
|UNCLE
|Heard fireplace was wonderful
|GREAT
|Pale sort of request
|PLEA
|Willing bird
|GAME