Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 17th 2017

Mirror Cryptic Crossword September 17th 2017

Strange dearth of fibre THREAD
Change gear in fury RAGE
Shout for right paddle ROAR
Chap has time to run MANAGE
Rugby player correct to deny hesitation PROP
Against throwing a tin ANTI
Poet loses right to residence HOME
Beastly medic? VET
Lashed around tree ASH
Appealing to reduce energy CUTE
Honest old writer OPEN
Colourless-sounding container PAIL
Cleric finds uranium in box CURATE
Cancellation includes room CELL
Part of Far East AREA
Old, saucy specialist EXPERT
Time for some music TEMPO
Call for some jewellery RING
Imagine being armed, perhaps DREAM
Attentive to wrong part RAPT
Reach a river, somehow ARRIVE
Former Irishman, now resident abroad EXPAT
Unfortunately sent home NEST
Formerly in concert ONCE
Excellent selection CHOICE
Foreign character has a record laugh ALPHA
Clue solved about new relative UNCLE
Heard fireplace was wonderful GREAT
Pale sort of request PLEA
Willing bird GAME