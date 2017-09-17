Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Loaf around, embracing right woman
|FLORA
|Doctor to fit new theme
|MOTIF
|Roused about employment
|USE
|French article gives the others disquiet
|UNREST
|Note university students are tedious
|DULL
|Cat to get married
|TOM
|Hours wasted with heartless mob getting into shape
|RHOMBUS
|A number turns it green
|INTEGER
|Produce island broadcast
|COS
|Pale sort of request
|PLEA
|Some poetry is hostile
|AVERSE
|Ruin in Denmark
|MAR
|Uncovered with force of elbow
|NUDGE
|President’s suit?
|TRUMP
|Gushing writer?
|FOUNTAINPEN
|Feel remorse, the French way
|RUE
|Animal in glasses
|ASS
|Digit with its own rule?
|THUMB
|Autumn pleases somehow and goes off
|FALLSASLEEP
|Fletcher’s groove
|ETCH
|Strange spirit
|RUM
|Struggles with mat
|RUG
|Alternatively get a paddle
|OAR
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Old morning trial
|EXAM
|Concurring about dog
|CUR
|Barrel tax
|VAT
|Wander out of terror
|ERR