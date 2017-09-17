Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Loaf around, embracing right woman FLORA
Doctor to fit new theme MOTIF
Roused about employment USE
French article gives the others disquiet UNREST
Note university students are tedious DULL
Cat to get married TOM
Hours wasted with heartless mob getting into shape RHOMBUS
A number turns it green INTEGER
Produce island broadcast COS
Pale sort of request PLEA
Some poetry is hostile AVERSE
Ruin in Denmark MAR
Uncovered with force of elbow NUDGE
President’s suit? TRUMP
Gushing writer? FOUNTAINPEN
Feel remorse, the French way RUE
Animal in glasses ASS
Digit with its own rule? THUMB
Autumn pleases somehow and goes off FALLSASLEEP
Fletcher’s groove ETCH
Strange spirit RUM
Struggles with mat RUG
Alternatively get a paddle OAR
Time to tear into fashion TREND
Old morning trial EXAM
Concurring about dog CUR
Barrel tax VAT
Wander out of terror ERR