Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Resentful at beer BITTER
Charming about damage HARM
Picture one prisoner ICON
Copy last good French vehicle CARBON
Creature of pride LION
Most employees have to stop STEM
Weapon gets record points EPEE
Bother at a party ADO
Sign from galleon LEO
The French politician finds illumination LAMP
Employed American journalist USED
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Wish to reside differently DESIRE
Corresponding, strangely, as yours truly SAME
Owing to student conflict DUEL
Erratic Roman worried about daughter RANDOM
Graduate against some breakfast BACON
Started with quiche TART
Remove soap from broken siren RINSE
Opening sounds complete HOLE
Beast has article to mail off ANIMAL
Chap to leave some fruit MANGO
Mate running to the side TEAM
Quietly lie about big house PILE
Track series of lessons COURSE
Left university free to be sensational LURID
Mathematical crawler ADDER
The best topping CREAM
Close to an animal SEAL
Reportedly penalised for discovery FIND