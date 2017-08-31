Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Longs, after exercise, for fruit PEACHES
Worked to get the front lubricated TOILED
Fundamental racial solution holds key RADICAL
Fit to cut TRIM
Close to animal SEAL
Search for weapon RIFLE
Origin of Wimbledon favourite SEED
One editor’s requirement NEED
Crazed fellow in charge MANIC
Created servant, say MADE
Lame sort of gender MALE
Lazy person’s chair LOUNGER
Keep marine moving REMAIN
Garment parts that hold records SLEEVES
Most arguments are about celebrity STAR
Nine teens worried about another number SIXTEEN
Fairy left in danger PERIL
Dame mad for dairy product EDAM
Terrible gangster CRIMINAL
Lasted out when seasoned SALTED
Light makes air dance around RADIANCE
Lose argument about the Baltic, say SEA
Set lad free of independent states FEDERAL
Shelter from sleet LEE
Slime all over school beams SMILES
Reams written about horses MARES
Only lake MERE
Yearn to be extensive LONG