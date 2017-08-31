Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Longs, after exercise, for fruit
|PEACHES
|Worked to get the front lubricated
|TOILED
|Fundamental racial solution holds key
|RADICAL
|Fit to cut
|TRIM
|Close to animal
|SEAL
|Search for weapon
|RIFLE
|Origin of Wimbledon favourite
|SEED
|One editor’s requirement
|NEED
|Crazed fellow in charge
|MANIC
|Created servant, say
|MADE
|Lame sort of gender
|MALE
|Lazy person’s chair
|LOUNGER
|Keep marine moving
|REMAIN
|Garment parts that hold records
|SLEEVES
|Most arguments are about celebrity
|STAR
|Nine teens worried about another number
|SIXTEEN
|Fairy left in danger
|PERIL
|Dame mad for dairy product
|EDAM
|Terrible gangster
|CRIMINAL
|Lasted out when seasoned
|SALTED
|Light makes air dance around
|RADIANCE
|Lose argument about the Baltic, say
|SEA
|Set lad free of independent states
|FEDERAL
|Shelter from sleet
|LEE
|Slime all over school beams
|SMILES
|Reams written about horses
|MARES
|Only lake
|MERE
|Yearn to be extensive
|LONG