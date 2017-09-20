Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Mirror Cryptic September 21st 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Usual small models STANDARDS
Stumbles on journeys TRIPS
Hobo first trudged on slope TRAMP
Originally called in one engineer NEE
Knock style of music RAP
Rite performed at bank TIER
Rush into job CAREER
Old tales are translated STALE
Repair form of weapon RAPIER
Smile at Ray BEAM
Managed to get out of France RAN
Fairy’s manner AIR
Sheepish round wine producer OVINE
Mark isn’t a problem STAIN
We nappers work daily NEWSPAPER
Fastening in wet conditions TWINE
One’s oddest feature NOSE
Last performance with artist of the stars ASTRAL
Suspend new padre DRAPE
Flat meant part was wrong APARTMENT
M Eastern pears in recipe PERSIAN
Unusual part of Welsh dish? RAREBIT
Scared to include transport CAR
Number set out principles TENETS
Conceit of lions PRIDE
Remove a seer forcibly ERASE
When I get a lot of land ASIA