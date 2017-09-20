Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Usual small models
|STANDARDS
|Stumbles on journeys
|TRIPS
|Hobo first trudged on slope
|TRAMP
|Originally called in one engineer
|NEE
|Knock style of music
|RAP
|Rite performed at bank
|TIER
|Rush into job
|CAREER
|Old tales are translated
|STALE
|Repair form of weapon
|RAPIER
|Smile at Ray
|BEAM
|Managed to get out of France
|RAN
|Fairy’s manner
|AIR
|Sheepish round wine producer
|OVINE
|Mark isn’t a problem
|STAIN
|We nappers work daily
|NEWSPAPER
|Fastening in wet conditions
|TWINE
|One’s oddest feature
|NOSE
|Last performance with artist of the stars
|ASTRAL
|Suspend new padre
|DRAPE
|Flat meant part was wrong
|APARTMENT
|M Eastern pears in recipe
|PERSIAN
|Unusual part of Welsh dish?
|RAREBIT
|Scared to include transport
|CAR
|Number set out principles
|TENETS
|Conceit of lions
|PRIDE
|Remove a seer forcibly
|ERASE
|When I get a lot of land
|ASIA