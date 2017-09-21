Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Mark to allow colour
|SCARLET
|Intoxicated by British game
|BLOTTO
|First, say, work on laird
|ORDINAL
|European staff
|POLE
|Caught greeting in grotto
|CAVE
|Shortly to get wife to faint
|SWOON
|Traditions play new role
|LORE
|Hearsay about organs
|EARS
|Drama involving a rope
|OPERA
|Worry about race
|CARE
|Excludes from pubs
|BARS
|Lodger puts number on a book
|TENANT
|Shine like German rubbish
|GLITTER
|Sailor finds the French skilful
|ABLE
|Contrast poem arc badly
|COMPARE
|Pinched shawl
|STOLE
|Firm around middle
|CORE
|A rare win involved Wellingtons
|RAINWEAR
|Working a lot with poles and nails
|TALONS
|Gloomy about actors
|OVERCAST
|Lawman about to get work
|COP
|Athlete depicted as Roman
|OARSMAN
|Raw material from forest
|ORE
|Getting defeated is long in the making
|LOSING
|Provide pet with hesitation
|CATER
|Chew part with energy
|BITE
|Friend working on board
|MATE