Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 22nd 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Mark to allow colour SCARLET
Intoxicated by British game BLOTTO
First, say, work on laird ORDINAL
European staff POLE
Caught greeting in grotto CAVE
Shortly to get wife to faint SWOON
Traditions play new role LORE
Hearsay about organs EARS
Drama involving a rope OPERA
Worry about race CARE
Excludes from pubs BARS
Lodger puts number on a book TENANT
Shine like German rubbish GLITTER
Sailor finds the French skilful ABLE
Contrast poem arc badly COMPARE
Pinched shawl STOLE
Firm around middle CORE
A rare win involved Wellingtons RAINWEAR
Working a lot with poles and nails TALONS
Gloomy about actors OVERCAST
Lawman about to get work COP
Athlete depicted as Roman OARSMAN
Raw material from forest ORE
Getting defeated is long in the making LOSING
Provide pet with hesitation CATER
Chew part with energy BITE
Friend working on board MATE