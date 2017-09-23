Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Agent sat preparing dinner, say
|REPAST
|Same sort of join
|SEAM
|Report healthy weather
|HAIL
|Fellow takes church attitude
|STANCE
|Walk to entrance, say
|GAIT
|Hire in Brentwood
|RENT
|Look noble
|PEER
|Point to the Spanish swimmer
|EEL
|Last word from the cricket?
|BYE
|Unfortunately sent home
|NEST
|Chap has nothing as complaint
|MOAN
|Daughter has strange instrument
|DRUM
|Hornet flying around chair
|THRONE
|Change gear in fury
|RAGE
|Afterwards from both ends
|THEN
|Relaxed in desert conditions
|RESTED
|Rinse out sap
|RESIN
|Appearing to have food
|PEAR
|Three ran yonder
|THERE
|Gesture to mix gins
|SIGN
|Happy to be told not to start
|ELATED
|Copper, say, encountered a novice
|METAL
|God of the roses
|EROS
|Terribly neat feature of Sicily
|ETNA
|Reserved object with energy
|DEMURE
|Arrange debit for bathroom furniture
|BIDET
|Come in from barren terrain
|ENTER
|Fear movement of adder
|DREAD
|Old mother gets new land
|OMAN
|Thug gets left out
|LOUT