Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Agent sat preparing dinner, say REPAST
Same sort of join SEAM
Report healthy weather HAIL
Fellow takes church attitude STANCE
Walk to entrance, say GAIT
Hire in Brentwood RENT
Look noble PEER
Point to the Spanish swimmer EEL
Last word from the cricket? BYE
Unfortunately sent home NEST
Chap has nothing as complaint MOAN
Daughter has strange instrument DRUM
Hornet flying around chair THRONE
Change gear in fury RAGE
Afterwards from both ends THEN
Relaxed in desert conditions RESTED
Rinse out sap RESIN
Appearing to have food PEAR
Three ran yonder THERE
Gesture to mix gins SIGN
Happy to be told not to start ELATED
Copper, say, encountered a novice METAL
God of the roses EROS
Terribly neat feature of Sicily ETNA
Reserved object with energy DEMURE
Arrange debit for bathroom furniture BIDET
Come in from barren terrain ENTER
Fear movement of adder DREAD
Old mother gets new land OMAN
Thug gets left out LOUT