Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Deity in charge of terror PANIC
Bake off British food KEBAB
Hardly returning ton NOT
Cadge from cleaner SPONGE
Keep in favour of time FORT
Tin from Tuscany CAN
Betting old ship gets the French to shine SPARKLE
Important to be untalented NOTABLE
Blob left out for shilling BOB
Managed to get one in bad conditions RAIN
Sarah travelled a wilderness SAHARA
The golfer’s conceit EGO
Illuminated concerning measure LITRE
Those changed in spirit ETHOS
Nuisance to check vermin management PESTCONTROL
Spinning around pub INN
Firm has general exhibition on wheel COG
Building obstacle BLOCK
Spread prohibitions to include English food BUTTERBEANS
Contemporary with part-timer TEMP
Admit to being won over OWN
Thus get bishop to cry SOB
Copy of tapestry APE
Turn to dance TWIST
Mislay sole arrangement LOSE
British artist in underwear BRA
Time of pageantry AGE
Stolen from both others HOT