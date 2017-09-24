Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Deity in charge of terror
|PANIC
|Bake off British food
|KEBAB
|Hardly returning ton
|NOT
|Cadge from cleaner
|SPONGE
|Keep in favour of time
|FORT
|Tin from Tuscany
|CAN
|Betting old ship gets the French to shine
|SPARKLE
|Important to be untalented
|NOTABLE
|Blob left out for shilling
|BOB
|Managed to get one in bad conditions
|RAIN
|Sarah travelled a wilderness
|SAHARA
|The golfer’s conceit
|EGO
|Illuminated concerning measure
|LITRE
|Those changed in spirit
|ETHOS
|Nuisance to check vermin management
|PESTCONTROL
|Spinning around pub
|INN
|Firm has general exhibition on wheel
|COG
|Building obstacle
|BLOCK
|Spread prohibitions to include English food
|BUTTERBEANS
|Contemporary with part-timer
|TEMP
|Admit to being won over
|OWN
|Thus get bishop to cry
|SOB
|Copy of tapestry
|APE
|Turn to dance
|TWIST
|Mislay sole arrangement
|LOSE
|British artist in underwear
|BRA
|Time of pageantry
|AGE
|Stolen from both others
|HOT