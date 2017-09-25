Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Time to jump
|SPRING
|Not good at needing money
|POOR
|We’re off to get a jug
|EWER
|Idea of negative charged particle
|NOTION
|Ask hoarsely for a file
|RASP
|Part of ammunition
|UNIT
|Affair of bag
|CASE
|Not even peculiar
|ODD
|Wonder inside drawer
|AWE
|A great many lost out
|LOTS
|Regarded as part of the play, say
|SEEN
|Left atmosphere in burrow
|LAIR
|Pay to get comfortable
|SETTLE
|New mode of building
|DOME
|Secures site badly
|TIES
|Sailor to achieve his aim
|TARGET
|Wines develop strength
|SINEW
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Clever person dropped one class
|GENUS
|Creature of superiority
|PERI
|Speaker finds gold by a hill
|ORATOR
|Quick to knock with identification
|RAPID
|Unfortunately sent home
|NEST
|Tablets get intelligent
|ABLE
|Strange desire to live
|RESIDE
|Distribute a toll differently
|ALLOT
|Start playing notes
|ONSET
|Complain at broken table
|BLEAT
|God of the roses
|EROS
|Party animal
|STAG