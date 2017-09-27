Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Marry poet, sadly short-term
|TEMPORARY
|Love to bother engineers
|ADORE
|Yet it’s quiet
|STILL
|For each experience has it
|PER
|Bird in the nest
|HEN
|Part of the elephant’s foot
|HEEL
|Surface even confused queen
|VENEER
|A room for medal
|AWARD
|Hear silent order
|LISTEN
|Managed to include old horse
|ROAN
|Field of pleasure
|LEA
|Woman has quiet swim
|DIP
|Dares to send scans
|READS
|Another name for a sail, perhaps
|ALIAS
|Wild lithe hare in better shape
|HEALTHIER
|Go to Gretna Green to host gospel opera
|ELOPE
|Look noble
|PEER
|Some breakfast is more impetuous
|RASHER
|Swimming in her river
|RHINE
|Composer plays roles in singles
|BACHELORS
|Ten lasers focused attention
|ALERTNESS
|Told of being a family member
|RELATED
|Often drilling with part of plant
|TENDRIL
|Advantaged with transport
|VAN
|You and I organise sale of animal
|WEASEL
|Except having left serf
|SLAVE
|Mention old tree
|OPINE
|Had problem with small run
|DASH