Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Marry poet, sadly short-term TEMPORARY
Love to bother engineers ADORE
Yet it’s quiet STILL
For each experience has it PER
Bird in the nest HEN
Part of the elephant’s foot HEEL
Surface even confused queen VENEER
A room for medal AWARD
Hear silent order LISTEN
Managed to include old horse ROAN
Field of pleasure LEA
Woman has quiet swim DIP
Dares to send scans READS
Another name for a sail, perhaps ALIAS
Wild lithe hare in better shape HEALTHIER
Go to Gretna Green to host gospel opera ELOPE
Look noble PEER
Some breakfast is more impetuous RASHER
Swimming in her river RHINE
Composer plays roles in singles BACHELORS
Ten lasers focused attention ALERTNESS
Told of being a family member RELATED
Often drilling with part of plant TENDRIL
Advantaged with transport VAN
You and I organise sale of animal WEASEL
Except having left serf SLAVE
Mention old tree OPINE
Had problem with small run DASH