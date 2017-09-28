Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 29th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Chalet collapsing around one is good ETHICAL
Celebrity finds railway like a night sky STARRY
Somehow trains a craftsman ARTISAN
In total sobriety as well ALSO
Creepy-sounding lake ERIE
I step out on slope PISTE
Leave out of room itself OMIT
Burn cabbage, with no defence CHAR
Nurse translating symbols RUNES
Section about a lure BAIT
Part of lethal force HALF
Hard old games played as marks of respect HOMAGES
Priest turned out to be most mature RIPEST
Obliterates keys to steel production DELETES
New arts supremo TSAR
Monkey working in a tram TAMARIN
Remove a seer forcibly ERASE
Troy upset novice TYRO
Detrimental at home getting one claim settled INIMICAL
Hang about during telling error LINGER
Able to read a letter I rewrote LITERATE
Bemused with creature EMU
Shed fit, somehow, to be moved SHIFTED
Rubbish in statistics TAT
Choir performed on the day for a flower ORCHID
Singer has one platform BASIS
Present during the recording HERE
Celebrate destiny, say FETE