Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 29th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Chalet collapsing around one is good
|ETHICAL
|Celebrity finds railway like a night sky
|STARRY
|Somehow trains a craftsman
|ARTISAN
|In total sobriety as well
|ALSO
|Creepy-sounding lake
|ERIE
|I step out on slope
|PISTE
|Leave out of room itself
|OMIT
|Burn cabbage, with no defence
|CHAR
|Nurse translating symbols
|RUNES
|Section about a lure
|BAIT
|Part of lethal force
|HALF
|Hard old games played as marks of respect
|HOMAGES
|Priest turned out to be most mature
|RIPEST
|Obliterates keys to steel production
|DELETES
|New arts supremo
|TSAR
|Monkey working in a tram
|TAMARIN
|Remove a seer forcibly
|ERASE
|Troy upset novice
|TYRO
|Detrimental at home getting one claim settled
|INIMICAL
|Hang about during telling error
|LINGER
|Able to read a letter I rewrote
|LITERATE
|Bemused with creature
|EMU
|Shed fit, somehow, to be moved
|SHIFTED
|Rubbish in statistics
|TAT
|Choir performed on the day for a flower
|ORCHID
|Singer has one platform
|BASIS
|Present during the recording
|HERE
|Celebrate destiny, say
|FETE