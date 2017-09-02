Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Flexible game
|RUBBER
|Doom overturns frame of mind
|MOOD
|Finished six deliveries
|OVER
|Make time to fail
|FORGET
|Willing to upset mage
|GAME
|Ring mate to get a stone
|OPAL
|Flames are terribly rife
|FIRE
|Guided by small light
|LED
|Hippies’ food
|PIE
|Tardy translating tale
|LATE
|Navy bird?
|WREN
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Complain at king on river
|GROUSE
|Pleased with relaxation
|EASE
|Another day with some livestock
|HERD
|Hear silent order
|LISTEN
|Mention freer amendment
|REFER
|Shout to bishop on old ship
|BARK
|Reversible blade?
|ROTOR
|Excellent game is played
|MEGA
|Alternatively reach friend by word of mouth
|ORALLY
|Fear movement of adder
|DREAD
|Throw gym student first time
|PELT
|Lied about being lazy
|IDLE
|Wept about queen getting alloy
|PEWTER
|For every church has somewhere to sit
|PERCH
|Messenger finds a new set
|ANGEL
|A shade naive
|GREEN
|Scan a red construction
|READ
|Key to cut out for conduit
|DUCT