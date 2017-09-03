Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 4th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Note poor performance and wilt DROOP
Bake off British food KEBAB
Compete with luvvies VIE
Snail sent by daughter to Australia, say ISLAND
Dratted mend DARN
One politician is scoundrel IMP
Cheer near the construction HEARTEN
Allowed force and shouted GRANTED
Animal in glasses ASS
Language in another sentence ERSE
Walk like small ogre STROLL
Get oysters with trifle TOY
Let it alter heading TITLE
Deserve new remit MERIT
Examination taken on the way DRIVINGTEST
Removal includes eggs OVA
Hoping to get fastener PIN
Snakes have time for crow BOAST
Leave fruit first for dessert BANANASPLIT
Border of hedges EDGE
Clapped around course LAP
Strike is success HIT
Join a religious man ADD
Tessa returned something valuable ASSET
Point a set out EAST
A turn previously AGO
Cat to get married TOM
Very excited about whiskey RYE