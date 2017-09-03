Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Note poor performance and wilt
|DROOP
|Bake off British food
|KEBAB
|Compete with luvvies
|VIE
|Snail sent by daughter to Australia, say
|ISLAND
|Dratted mend
|DARN
|One politician is scoundrel
|IMP
|Cheer near the construction
|HEARTEN
|Allowed force and shouted
|GRANTED
|Animal in glasses
|ASS
|Language in another sentence
|ERSE
|Walk like small ogre
|STROLL
|Get oysters with trifle
|TOY
|Let it alter heading
|TITLE
|Deserve new remit
|MERIT
|Examination taken on the way
|DRIVINGTEST
|Removal includes eggs
|OVA
|Hoping to get fastener
|PIN
|Snakes have time for crow
|BOAST
|Leave fruit first for dessert
|BANANASPLIT
|Border of hedges
|EDGE
|Clapped around course
|LAP
|Strike is success
|HIT
|Join a religious man
|ADD
|Tessa returned something valuable
|ASSET
|Point a set out
|EAST
|A turn previously
|AGO
|Cat to get married
|TOM
|Very excited about whiskey
|RYE