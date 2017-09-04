Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bat makes noise
|RACKET
|Second taxi for blackleg
|SCAB
|Cry when wife has trouble
|WAIL
|Quiet lift gets commendation
|PRAISE
|Most unexcited about ditty
|TUNE
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Fill a keel with some water
|LAKE
|Payment method for fish
|COD
|Insect of character, say
|BEE
|Flutes around another instrument
|LUTE
|Sense fellow swimmer
|FEEL
|Ingredient in his pudding
|SPUD
|Policeman in his element
|COPPER
|Auction ales off
|SALE
|Most employees have to stop
|STEM
|Terrible to rent out
|ROTTEN
|Drive back to see film about parking
|REPEL
|Crustacean scrabbles around
|CRAB
|The first feeble adjustment
|TWEAK
|Location of spectacle, say
|SITE
|Hold some chicks
|CLUTCH
|Bishop gets loan for mixture
|BLEND
|Inclination to be corrupt
|BENT
|Sailor finds the French skilful
|ABLE
|Deny it’s rubbish
|REFUSE
|Singer has one platform
|BASIS
|Cruel sort of complaint
|ULCER
|Advantage to have right element
|BORON
|Dame mad for cheese
|EDAM
|Tops up hot water
|SPOT