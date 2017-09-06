Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Girl throws apes legumes
|CHICKPEAS
|Removes bearing after running to us
|OUSTS
|Hid a horse around part of America
|IDAHO
|Turn it east and draw
|TIE
|Catch in one trap
|NET
|Look both ways
|PEEP
|Dialect brings stress
|ACCENT
|Peers out on wilful indulgence
|SPREE
|Pets playing with alien group
|SEPTET
|Terrible title for tsar
|IVAN
|Level with first woman
|EVE
|Brings up the back at school
|REARS
|Join in emergency
|MERGE
|Seen teens, terrible state
|TENNESSEE
|Rush to organise heats
|HASTE
|The affair of the bag
|CASE
|Royal pop star
|PRINCE
|Somehow got a beat to subside
|ABATE
|Puce rooms generate calmness
|COMPOSURE
|Applicant finds prisoner sensitive
|CONTENDER
|Pundit to knock rest off
|TIPSTER
|I have to go after month with European fool
|DECEIVE
|For every boy is individual
|PERSON
|Step over heaps
|PHASE
|Conversed about poetry
|VERSE
|Muse about birds
|EMUS