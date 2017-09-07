Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 8th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Rushed around, getting daughter to shiver SHUDDER
Reportedly pursued for being pure CHASTE
Oxford Blue depicted as Roman OARSMAN
Incline towards nurse TEND
I let out mosaic piece TILE
Husky, say, or another animal HORSE
Ever-changing swerve VEER
Mopes about at meeting EPSOM
Air of invention VENT
Present in the recording HERE
French veto in the past at new figure NONAGON
Volunteers in silent change MUTATE
Sits after work and resists OPPOSES
Notes about weight STONE
Top of the address HEAD
Lead door ordered for city of gold ELDORADO
Dump the end TIP
Genuine novel included continuation RENEWAL
Ready for collection SET
Ale not brewed in shed LEANTO
Object in heaven, usually VENUS
Poet loses right to residence HOME
Charge on time and distance FEET