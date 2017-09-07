Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers September 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic September 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rushed around, getting daughter to shiver
|SHUDDER
|Reportedly pursued for being pure
|CHASTE
|Oxford Blue depicted as Roman
|OARSMAN
|Incline towards nurse
|TEND
|I let out mosaic piece
|TILE
|Husky, say, or another animal
|HORSE
|Ever-changing swerve
|VEER
|Mopes about at meeting
|EPSOM
|Air of invention
|VENT
|Present in the recording
|HERE
|French veto in the past at new figure
|NONAGON
|Volunteers in silent change
|MUTATE
|Sits after work and resists
|OPPOSES
|Notes about weight
|STONE
|Top of the address
|HEAD
|Lead door ordered for city of gold
|ELDORADO
|Dump the end
|TIP
|Genuine novel included continuation
|RENEWAL
|Ready for collection
|SET
|Ale not brewed in shed
|LEANTO
|Object in heaven, usually
|VENUS
|Poet loses right to residence
|HOME
|Charge on time and distance
|FEET