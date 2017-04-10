Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Election BALLOT
Office worker TEMP
Heinous EVIL
Taken unlawfully STOLEN
Pal MATE
Tread STEP
Aristocrat PEER
Distress signal SOS
Charred remains ASH
Hang open GAPE
Level EVEN
Pimples ACNE
Formal argument DEBATE
Cloak CAPE
Contest DUEL
Shrivel SHRINK
Bathroom sink BASIN
Plunder LOOT
Anxious TENSE
Occasion TIME
Pass by ELAPSE
Squeeze PRESS
Excursion TRIP
Margin EDGE
From there THENCE
Trophy AWARD
South American mountains ANDES
Make sure CHECK
Beef from a calf VEAL
Indian garment SARI