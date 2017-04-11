Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Spice MACE
Stopper PLUG
Domesticated TAME
Verbal ORAL
Extremely MEGA
Titled widow DOWAGER
Uncooked RAW
Convict LIFER
Stiff RIGID
Coach TEACH
Nine-piece ensemble NONET
Self-image EGO
Greek bistro TAVERNA
Profound DEEP
Stag DEER
Minerals ORES
Urban area TOWN
Potato SPUD
Demeanour MOOD
Talon CLAW
Ship of the desert CAMEL
Clothes fastener PEG
Increase GROW
Commendation MERIT
Wandering ROVING
Dead language LATIN
Region AREA
Secret ARCANE
Publicly admired FETED
Saintly GOOD
Dissuade DETER
Narrow TAPER
Compass point EAST
Harvest REAP
Dry ARID
Age EON