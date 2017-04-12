Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Unethical factory SWEATSHOP
Conscious AWARE
Grin SMILE
Allow LET
Metal TIN
Shoe part HEEL
Begrudge RESENT
Separate APART
Heed LISTEN
Posterior REAR
Pronoun HER
Mate PAL
Peruses READS
Extraterrestrial ALIEN
Twisted, like a river MEANDERED
Aquatic mammal WHALE
Aid in crime ABET
Female relation SISTER
Sheep-like OVINE
Unmarried men BACHELORS
Hairless peach NECTARINE
Narrated RELATED
French wind MISTRAL
Sprinted RAN
Human PERSON
Form SHAPE
Exclusive ELITE
Sheet in a window PANE