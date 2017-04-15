Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick April 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Warning
|THREAT
|Secure
|SAFE
|Item
|UNIT
|Improved
|BETTER
|Attic
|LOFT
|Religious image
|ICON
|Sunny
|FINE
|Mountain ridge
|COL
|Untruth
|LIE
|Play sections
|ACTS
|Rational
|SANE
|Sob
|WEEP
|Most recent
|LATEST
|Genuine
|REAL
|Rodents
|RATS
|Beginning
|OUTSET
|Disapproved of
|TABOO
|Scale
|RATE
|Italian city
|TURIN
|Grain tower
|SILO
|Immediately
|ATONCE
|Praise
|EXTOL
|US coin
|CENT
|Middle Eastern country
|IRAN
|Wasteland
|DESERT
|Inferior
|LOWER
|Stringed instrument
|CELLO
|Religious song
|MOTET
|Primates
|APES
|Untidy state
|MESS