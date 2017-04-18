Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Chief BOSS
Excursion TRIP
Feline PUMA
Milky gem OPAL
Gratuities TIPS
Officer COLONEL
Cured pork HAM
Devil DEMON
Passenger vessel LINER
Glossy fabric SATIN
Is concerned CARES
Clothes clip PEG
Aquatic bird PELICAN
Casserole STEW
Burrowing mammal MOLE
Beers ALES
At that time THEN
Location SPOT
Group of countries BLOC
Aquatic mammal SEAL
Stifled MUTED
Faucet TAP
Hairstyle PERM
Very long way! MILES
Constabulary POLICE
Solitary figure LONER
Flu jab? SHOT
Beast ANIMAL
Proverb MAXIM
Scolds, pesters NAGS
Disgust REPEL
Drain SEWER
Alliance PACT
Masterstroke COUP
Subsequent NEXT
Brown TAN