Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Madrid’s country
|SPAIN
|Yorkshire area
|DALES
|Add up
|TOT
|Greek letter
|OMEGA
|In the air
|ALOFT
|Cut grass
|MOW
|Males
|MEN
|Flightless bird
|EMU
|Negative
|NOT
|Suffer
|ENDURE
|Naked
|NUDE
|Contort
|WARP
|Author
|WRITER
|Hive dweller
|BEE
|Playing card
|ACE
|Spoil
|MAR
|Rodent
|RAT
|Speedily
|APACE
|Navigate
|STEER
|Lair
|DEN
|Runs away
|FLEES
|Commence
|START
|Flower part
|STAMEN
|Post
|POLE
|Made amends
|ATONED
|Observed
|NOTED
|Refuse
|DEMUR
|In the past
|AGO
|Turf
|LAWN
|Chair
|SEAT
|Organised sound
|MUSIC
|Scull
|OAR
|Innovative
|NEW
|Female sheep
|EWE
|Exploit
|USE
|Fleet
|ARMADA
|Mother or father
|PARENT
|Assesses
|RATES
|Rips
|TEARS
|Pale brown
|BUFF
|Gaelic
|ERSE
|Small maple
|ACER
|Consumed
|ATE