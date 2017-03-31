Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Madrid’s country SPAIN
Yorkshire area DALES
Add up TOT
Greek letter OMEGA
In the air ALOFT
Cut grass MOW
Males MEN
Flightless bird EMU
Negative NOT
Suffer ENDURE
Naked NUDE
Contort WARP
Author WRITER
Hive dweller BEE
Playing card ACE
Spoil MAR
Rodent RAT
Speedily APACE
Navigate STEER
Lair DEN
Runs away FLEES
Commence START
Flower part STAMEN
Post POLE
Made amends ATONED
Observed NOTED
Refuse DEMUR
In the past AGO
Turf LAWN
Chair SEAT
Organised sound MUSIC
Scull OAR
Innovative NEW
Female sheep EWE
Exploit USE
Fleet ARMADA
Mother or father PARENT
Assesses RATES
Rips TEARS
Pale brown BUFF
Gaelic ERSE
Small maple ACER
Consumed ATE