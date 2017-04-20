Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Sweet fizzy powder SHERBET
Sturdy STABLE
Annoying IRKSOME
Heavy volume TOME
Conflagration FIRE
Sheep’s call BLEAT
Leash LEAD
Kegs VATS
Wastrel IDLER
Just MERE
Musical ending CODA
In name only NOMINAL
Breakfast slice RASHER
Gun part TRIGGER
Russian ruler TSAR
Incomplete PARTIAL
Mud SLIME
In this place HERE
Worked out RESOLVED
Deals with TREATS
Commanding ORDERING
Catered for FED
Pain in the head EARACHE
Consumed ATE
Type of finch LINNET
Tooth MOLAR
Attention CARE
Naked BARE