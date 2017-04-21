Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Collision PRANG
Work period SHIFT
Caber LOG
Apportion ALLOT
Sudden terror ALARM
Female sheep EWE
Mesh NET
Exploit USE
Male MAN
Landed property ESTATE
Examination TEST
Openings GAPS
Colour YELLOW
Toothpaste lid CAP
Meadow LEA
Female relative NAN
Went ahead LED
Backbone SPINE
Avoid AVERT
Immediately NOW
Passenger ship LINER
Signals SIGNS
Celestial body PLANET
Character ROLE
Banded minerals AGATES
Entire range GAMUT
Icy rain SLEET
In what manner? HOW
Unit ITEM
Slender THIN
Black in heraldry SABLE
Mountain ALP
Pig enclosre STY
Self-image EGO
Age ERA
Canopy AWNING
Tendons SINEWS
More aged ELDER
Survives LASTS
Shout CALL
Scheme PLAN
Unknown author ANON
Previous day EVE