Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 22nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Collision
|PRANG
|Work period
|SHIFT
|Caber
|LOG
|Apportion
|ALLOT
|Sudden terror
|ALARM
|Female sheep
|EWE
|Mesh
|NET
|Exploit
|USE
|Male
|MAN
|Landed property
|ESTATE
|Examination
|TEST
|Openings
|GAPS
|Colour
|YELLOW
|Toothpaste lid
|CAP
|Meadow
|LEA
|Female relative
|NAN
|Went ahead
|LED
|Backbone
|SPINE
|Avoid
|AVERT
|Immediately
|NOW
|Passenger ship
|LINER
|Signals
|SIGNS
|Celestial body
|PLANET
|Character
|ROLE
|Banded minerals
|AGATES
|Entire range
|GAMUT
|Icy rain
|SLEET
|In what manner?
|HOW
|Unit
|ITEM
|Slender
|THIN
|Black in heraldry
|SABLE
|Mountain
|ALP
|Pig enclosre
|STY
|Self-image
|EGO
|Age
|ERA
|Canopy
|AWNING
|Tendons
|SINEWS
|More aged
|ELDER
|Survives
|LASTS
|Shout
|CALL
|Scheme
|PLAN
|Unknown author
|ANON
|Previous day
|EVE