Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Clue Solution
Firearm PISTOL
Rapid FAST
GCSE, eg EXAM
Scared AFRAID
Entice LURE
Tern GULL
Paradise EDEN
Finish END
Course LAP
Ship’s nose PROW
Entreaty PLEA
Disgusting VILE
Menace THREAT
Simplicity EASE
Coarse file RASP
Bicycle seat SADDLE
Organism PLANT
Painful SORE
Sill LEDGE
Descent FALL
Trinket AMULET
Fad TREND
Reverse UNDO
Deceive DUPE
Fruit APPLES
Organ LIVER
Evaluates RATES
Turning machine LATHE
Jump LEAP
Look after TEND