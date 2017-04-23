Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Tablets PILLS
Foundation BASIS
Age EON
Purify REFINE
Group of countries BLOC
Pull LUG
Gossip PRATTLE
Make believe PRETEND
Meadow LEA
Middle Eastern nation OMAN
Recess ALCOVE
Beverage TEA
Vote ELECT
Characteristic TRAIT
Elaborate text PURPLEPROSE
Garland LEI
Boy SON
Division SPLIT
Spy SECRETAGENT
Close NEAR
Fruit FIG
Pastry item PIE
Common word AND
Rub out ERASE
Smart NEAT
Zodiac Lion LEO
Allow LET
Vehicle CAR