Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick April 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Aim
|TARGET
|Waistband
|BELT
|Genuine
|REAL
|Sixty seconds
|MINUTE
|Story
|TALE
|Bird’s structure
|NEST
|Musical ending
|CODA
|Moose
|ELK
|Drink using the tongue
|LAP
|Lengthy
|LONG
|African predator
|LION
|Slip
|SKID
|Germinate
|SPROUT
|Deal successfully
|COPE
|Stagger
|REEL
|Demeanour
|TEMPER
|Musical speed
|TEMPO
|Jewellery item
|RING
|Fad
|TREND
|Flying mammals
|BATS
|Delighted
|ELATED
|Make a slight adjustment
|TWEAK
|Deserve
|EARN
|European city
|OSLO
|Join together
|SPLICE
|Defeated contestant
|LOSER
|Beginning
|ONSET
|Trainer
|TUTOR
|Object of worship
|IDOL
|Stately display
|POMP