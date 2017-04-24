Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Aim TARGET
Waistband BELT
Genuine REAL
Sixty seconds MINUTE
Story TALE
Bird’s structure NEST
Musical ending CODA
Moose ELK
Drink using the tongue LAP
Lengthy LONG
African predator LION
Slip SKID
Germinate SPROUT
Deal successfully COPE
Stagger REEL
Demeanour TEMPER
Musical speed TEMPO
Jewellery item RING
Fad TREND
Flying mammals BATS
Delighted ELATED
Make a slight adjustment TWEAK
Deserve EARN
European city OSLO
Join together SPLICE
Defeated contestant LOSER
Beginning ONSET
Trainer TUTOR
Object of worship IDOL
Stately display POMP