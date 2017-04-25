Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Japanese wrestling SUMO
Fall DROP
Indian garment SARI
Dry ARID
Protuberance LUMP
Relating to doctors MEDICAL
Limb LEG
Number SEVEN
Turret TOWER
Streets ROADS
Weary TIRED
Cot BED
Supervisor FOREMAN
Paradise EDEN
Challenge DARE
Greek deity EROS
Robe GOWN
Midge GNAT
Join made by stitches SEAM
Servant MAID
Celebrations GALAS
Dull DIM
Stopper PLUG
Monarch RULER
Far REMOTE
Cafe DINER
Entreaty PLEA
Make beloved ENDEAR
Elected VOTED
Broad WIDE
Allude REFER
Benefactor DONOR
Boast BRAG
Principal MAIN
Subsequent NEXT
Lair DEN