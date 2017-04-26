Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Dull remark PLATITUDE
Types of horse ROANS
Acute SHARP
Animal doctor VET
Drink daintily SIP
Went by plane FLEW
Claim ALLEGE
Pattern MODEL
Latter SECOND
Bathroom powder TALC
Inferior LOW
Mountain ridge COL
Amphitheatre ARENA
Milky stones OPALS
Convention TRADITION
Depart LEAVE
Examine TEST
Struggle TUSSLE
Curtain DRAPE
Artisan CRAFTSMAN
Capital letters UPPERCASE
First phase of our satellite NEWMOON
Mound’s crest HILLTOP
Append ADD
Moving ahead ONWARD
Transparent CLEAR
Texan battle ALAMO
Price COST