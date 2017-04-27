Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick April 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
African feline LEOPARD
Casseroled STEWED
Without direction AIMLESS
Dispatched SENT
Herb MINT
Equine mammal HORSE
Group of actors CAST
Change course VEER
Voice UTTER
Opening VENT
Become weary TIRE
Fruit APRICOT
Underlying LATENT
Tern SEAGULL
Largest continent ASIA
Carry on with determination PERSIST
Listed LEANT
Revise EDIT
Jumper PULLOVER
Cleaning rag DUSTER
Going in ENTERING
Floor covering MAT
Renovated RENEWED
Solidify SET
Caribbean islanders CUBANS
Essential VITAL
Chime TOLL
Pal MATE