Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Sword SABRE
Openings HOLES
Anger IRE
Living ALIVE
Chairs SEATS
Man’s name DAN
Shabby articles TAT
Previous day EVE
Brown TAN
Enrol ENLIST
Ancient symbol RUNE
Fedoras etc HATS
Novelist WRITER
Finish END
Consumed ATE
Spoil MAR
Alcoholic drink RUM
Quickly APACE
Savoury jelly ASPIC
Noise DIN
Residences HOMES
Chiefs HEADS
Female relation SISTER
Region AREA
Defeated BEATEN
Artist’s stand EASEL
Obscures HIDES
Egg cells OVA
Loaned LENT
Duration SPAN
Drop by VISIT
Behave ACT
Fresh NEW
Common word THE
Vase URN
Fleet ARMADA
Temptresses SIRENS
Slopes RAMPS
Instruct TEACH
Per person EACH
Small drink DRAM
Corrosive substance ACID
Exploit USE