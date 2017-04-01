Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Take into custody ARREST
Gust BLOW
Monster OGRE
Parcel PACKET
Man or Wight, eg ISLE
Eras AGES
Herb DILL
Mature acorn? OAK
Regret RUE
Kiln OVEN
Bamboo stem CANE
Contest DUEL
Outcome RESULT
Meshes NETS
Rodents RATS
Delighted ELATED
Sufficient AMPLE
Cereal crop RICE
Sum TOTAL
French cheese BRIE
Period of teaching LESSON
Destroy WRECK
Adhesive GLUE
Religious image ICON
Fresh RECENT
Echolocation RADAR
Stanza VERSE
Behaved ACTED
Beers ALES
Corrosion RUST