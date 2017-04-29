Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Shown mercy SPARED
Immense VAST
Pitcher EWER
Christmas decoration TINSEL
Notion IDEA
Sound quality TONE
Consignment LOAD
Born as NEE
Fish eggs ROE
Gaelic ERSE
Not any NONE
Couple PAIR
Nullify NEGATE
Molten rock LAVA
Contest DUEL
Rough timber LUMBER
Glossy fabric SATIN
Skin complaint ACNE
River mouth DELTA
Blood vessel VEIN
Fervent ARDENT
Vestige TRACE
Possibilities ODDS
Portent OMEN
Old and forgetful SENILE
Speedy RAPID
Of the kidneys RENAL
Navigate STEER
Verbal ORAL
Baby sheep LAMB