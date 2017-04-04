Mirror Quick Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Pebble ROCK
Horse’s gait TROT
Peruvian capital LIMA
Venue SPOT
Pinches NIPS
Relevant TOPICAL
Very warm HOT
Happen again RECUR
Written slander LIBEL
Blond-red (hair) SANDY
Weary TIRED
Pronoun HER
Widespread GENERAL
Gem OPAL
Distribute DOLE
Dash, flair ELAN
Diplomacy TACT
Retain KEEP
Corrosion RUST
Harvest CROP
Currency unit DINAR
Faucet TAP
Writing TEXT
Very long way! MILES
Courteous POLITE
Striped feline TIGER
Reject SHUN
Trauma ORDEAL
Was concerned CARED
Ballpoint pen BIRO
Lawful LEGAL
Postpone DELAY
Presenter HOST
Character ROLE
Jump LEAP
Domestic animal PET